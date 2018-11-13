ASSP and SPMRS to benefit from gala this weekend

This weekend the annual Sun Peaks Firefighters’ Society Gala returns at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel.

On Nov. 17 the event, which features drinks, a three course dinner and live music, will raise money for Adaptive Sports at Sun Peaks (ASSP) and the Sun Peaks Mountain Rescue Society (SPMRS).

Neil Connors, president of ASSP, said they were grateful to be selected for the third time in the program’s history.

The group provides ski lessons to those with all kinds of disabilities and requires a large amount of instructors and support to cover costs.

“ASSP is grateful for the funding the Gala has provided over the years. Both times more than $10,000 was made. This money was used to purchase much needed adaptive equipment as well as keeping lesson costs down for our 50 plus local students.”

Connors added past president Pat McKimmon has been busy securing auction items which will be sold to raise funds.

SPMRS president Chris Mark founded the society one year ago and has already helped raise more than $10,000 which purchased CPR dolls, advanced airway dolls, live bleed trainers and other equipment.

They have also volunteered as first aid providers at multiple events and hosted free educational events for the community.

“It’s an honour to have been selected for the gala grant in our first year,” Mark said. “I think that’s down to the enthusiasm and hard work of our volunteers throughout the winter and summer season.”

Mark added they plan to use the money for more training equipment including a Lucas CPR device which provides mechanical CPR compressions.

“We’re extremely fortunate to live in Sun Peaks, which has one of the most generous communities. Without the support of locals and businesses, our first year would not have been half the success it has been. A huge thank you to everyone who’s supported us over the last year, we promise that all your generosity is going towards making Sun Peaks a safer place to live.”

Some tickets are still available for the event. Email reservations@sunpeaksgrand.com or call 1 844 774 7263.

Comments

comments