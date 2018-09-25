Around 3 a.m. this morning suspects broke into Sun Peaks Resort’s Village Day Lodge and made off with an ATM.

The glass door was smashed and the machine was ripped out, most likely using a rope tied to a vehicle, according to Kamloops RCMP.

The ATM was found later this morning at the intersection of Agate Bay Rd. and Adams Lake Forestry Rd. with the cash missing.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality confirmed security cameras at the entrances to the village were operational and RCMP have viewed the footage.

This summer an ATM in the lobby of the residences of the Sun Peaks Grand was broken into and cash was stolen. No one has been arrested in that case.

RCMP said it’s possible the suspects were in a black Ford F350 pickup truck with silver trim and a lift kit. Anyone with information is asked to Kamloops RCMP or by anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Comments

comments