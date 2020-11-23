Avalanche Canada Foundation fundraisers moved online











The Avalanche Canada foundation needs your support to keep backcountry riders safe this season

This year the Avalanche Canada Foundation (ACF) fundraiser has moved online to raise money that will help keep riders in avalanche terrain safe by hosting an online silent auction and draw prize.

From Nov. 22 until Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. (PST), ACF will host an online auction including 60 items from a variety of ski trips and gear to artwork with new items being added daily.

A draw prize can also be won with first prize consisting of a Black Diamond Equipment ski touring package including skis, bindings, skins and poles, second prize being a Arc’teryx Alpha SK 32 pack and the third prize of Backcountry Access (BCA) Link 2.0 radios.

With over $20,000 already raised, ACF is hoping it can raise even more with your help to support public avalanche safety in Canada.

To buy your tickets for the draw prize or to find out how to bid for heli, cat or resort ski trips and more, click here.