Avalanche of courses for ladies to get winter ready safely

Photo Robson Hatsukami Morgan

Ladies who want to get after it in the backcountry this year should keep their eye out for a variety of online, women-focused courses to refresh their skills and learn about making a career in the outdoor industry.

The events, for women only or developed for women, offer an opportunity to learn with similar peers.

The first Calling Women In series event, hosted by SheJumps, Northwest Avalanche Center and Utah Avalanche Center, takes place Dec. 3.

The virtual event, by donation, will host five panelists speaking about getting into the avalanche industry, the certification process, challenges and the future of the career.

More information and registration here.

Another event in the series, on snow science, takes place Dec. 8.

This panel will feature women speaking about working in the industry as well as snow scientists explaining how to get involved in the Community Snow Observations project, part of the NASA Citizen Science for Earth Systems project.

More information about the event and registration can be found here.

Both events offer participants the chance to win Arc’teryx gear.

Also on Dec. 8, SheJumps and Weston Backcountry are hosting a Backcountry 101 course.

The event is designed for women who have never been in the backcountry or are starting to get into the sport and want to be sure they have the necessary knowledge.

SheJumps is also hosting online courses as part of their Alpine Development School.

On Nov. 17 they host a Risk Management and Decision Making class, on Nov. 19 a Terrain Identification and Management class and on Nov. 19 a Building Your Process class.

On Nov. 30 they also host a virtual CPR and first aid class.

For a more skills-based event check out the Virtual Adventure Safety Tour hosted by The Lady Alliance.

From Nov. 13 to 19 The Lady Alliance has partnered with Mammut to up participants’ winter and snow safety knowledge.

The two hour online events feature beacon work, trip planning, recognizing snow conditions and more.

Register to watch the event here.

At the end of the month Northeast Mountaineering will host an event called Backcountry Skiing: Where to start?

The Nov. 30 Zoom session will provide tips and tricks, resources, avalanche awareness and a chance to ask guides questions.

Pre-registration is required and can be found here.