B.C. Election 2017: Candidates for Kamloops North-Thompson

4 Barb Nederpel – BC NDP

Barb Nederpel is the BC NDP candidate for Kamloops North-Thompson.

What is your experience in the community of Sun Peaks? Are you familiar with some of the unique issues we face?

A 20 year resident of Kamloops, Nederpel has spent time in Sun Peaks, especially in the summer with her family.

“This last year though, for the first time ever, we did that walk to the Top of the World, and it was physically challenging but once you got to the top it was absolutely stunning and worth it. And since then we’ve taken visitors from out of town as much as we can. I’m hooked!”

How would you address the Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) which is set to expire and other tourism related funding?

Nederpel was unfamiliar with the RMI, and said she didn’t want to speak to something that she is not familiar with but said working with municipalities was important. She also pointed out the BC NDP’s platform does support tourism.

“Sun Peaks has already done such an amazing job at promoting tourism year-round, and we want to support those ongoing efforts in the best way possible. To do so we want to help with the international promotion of Sun Peaks, and how we’re going to do that is by sending tourism representatives on all of our trade missions to promote the region.”

Sun Peaks is looking for a doctor to man the new health centre this fall; how will you address the doctor shortage and encourage more doctors to live in the area?

Nederpel acknowledged it was a challenge throughout B.C. and Kamloops and pointed to continuing efforts to recruit physicians such as making post-secondary education more affordable and making it easier for doctors with foreign credentials to practise in Canada.

Most importantly for Nederpel is the BC NDP’s integrated team-based care model, which uses resources such as nurse practitioners to provide some primary care.

“And that’s a thing that will work very well in a place like Sun Peaks, especially because it’s such a growing community.”

With much of the election seemingly focused on the Lower Mainland, how will you ensure rural and other areas, such as Sun Peaks, are well represented on a provincial scale?

“I understand the sentiment to some extent, because that is the bulk of the where you see the media. But your local representatives, they’re the mouthpiece in the legislature, and they’re the ones that have equal voice and that vote within the legislature. And I have been a very staunch advocate for working people, for good jobs, and of course for strong public services like health care. And I have been doing that for years, from here all the way to Ottawa, and that’s just who I am, long before I even thought of becoming a candidate.”

Short-term and nightly rentals like AirBnb have impacted communities around the province; how do you think the issue should be addressed in this riding?

Nederpel said The BC NDP would ask short-term rental operators to contribute to tourism marketing programs, and also mentioned the creation of a beer, wine and spirits committee to encourage stores and restaurants to feature B.C. products.

Our local school is growing rapidly as families move to the area. How will you ensure students are taken care of and receive adequate support and funding as the community grows?

Nederpel said her party would like to revisit the per capita funding program currently in place, which according to her, short changes rural schools in the province. She also mentioned the BC NDP’s platform which allocates additional resources to education and identifies class size and composition as issues.

Is there anything you would like to add?

Nederpel also pointed to general affordability being important for Sun Peaks and the small businesses, and promised to reduce corporate tax by half a per cent and to freeze BC Hydro rates and conduct a review.

“There’s small businesses there, but also you count on fairly local people to be the people that spend money in the community. So we want to make life more affordable for small businesses, and for people, so that people can spend their money there.”