Baby Doh’s sets sights on fall expansion

Paul Ferguson spent a number of years living all over B.C. before settling in Sun Peaks. He has worked as a river guide, ski guide and ski instructor, which is what he did at Sun Peaks prior to opening Baby Doh’s, a new mini donut shop located in the Heffley Boutique Inn.

“As a ski guide here, a lot of my clientele were Australian and had skied Perisher which had this snack restaurant that made mini donuts, pretzels and popcorn and they would ask why we didn’t have a snack place here. Eventually enough of them told me to open (one) that my wife and I started to look into it.”

Ferguson has plans to grow his store in the fall by removing a partition wall, painting and adding more food variety. Soft pretzels, movie theatre popcorn, hot dogs and nachos will eventually join the menu.

Opening wasn’t an overnight process.

“It’s an idea I’ve had for four years now and as I saw Sun Peaks growing and expanding I thought, why not try? Now is as good a time as any.”

He has permission from the hotel to keep his shop open into the night on certain busy winter weekends to serve the late night crowd.

Ferguson approached the business as a way to fill a need for the resort and its skiers.

“We’re not here to gouge anyone or get rich. When I was a big skier this kind of business is exactly what I wanted so we’re going to try to cater to that crowd,” he said.

Baby Doh’s had it’s official opening on Canada Day and was warmly received by the community. Ferguson made 30 dozen donuts an hour over the course of the day. The machine is capable of producing 1,200 doughnuts an hour, but requires the operator to have a special certification for that rate.

“Everyone was very happy when they came in, I saw lots of locals and tourists alike smiling and enjoying their donuts. It’s exciting!”

