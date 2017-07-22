Ball hockey tournament rescheduled after Canada Day cancellation

The inaugural Sun Peaks Ball Hockey Tournament, which was originally slated to be held on Canada Day, has been moved to take place on Aug. 19.

The tournament allows for participation of up to 16 teams of three plus a goalie. Each team is guaranteed three games, but can play up to a maximum of five should they win each one. Participants must be aged 16 and up. Games are made up of two, 10 minute halves and will have a referee.

From noon to 12:50 p.m., future hockey players will be able to partake in the fun with Open Kids games for children of all ages.

Teams must supply their own goalie gear and other protection. Helmets are mandatory for participation.

The registration cost is $40 per team and can be done through Guest Services. Registration closes Aug. 18. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SunPeaksHockeyLeague.

