BC AdventureSmart team to be based out of Revelstoke this season

Region sees many snowmobiling-related incidents, said organization’s executive director

AdventureSmart crew now located in Revelstoke. Photo AdventureSmart BC

A group from BC AdventureSmart, dedicated to encouraging safe backcountry recreation, is relocating to Revelstoke.

The decision was made in response to BC Search and Rescue Association data that shows a high degree of search and rescue calls in the area, particularly among snowbmobilers.

“The corridor between Golden and Vernon sees the highest call volume for search and rescue in the winter, specifically for snowmobilers and then second on the list is skiers,” said Sandra Riches, BC AdventureSmart executive director.

There will be two staff located in Revelstoke until the end of March. Previously the field team for the organization was in Nelson and Kelowna.

Riches said she foresees the team remaining in Revelstoke going forward.

“Unless something drastically changes, they will be there again next year,” she said.

Riches said the top three reasons that snowmobilers (and for that matter backcountry skiers) require search and rescue are because they get lost or disoriented, are injured or have entered a situation that exceeds their abilities.



Riches advocated following the three Ts. These include trip planning, training, and taking the essentials. For snowmobilers, a list of essentials include shovels and beacons, she noted.

Riches also encouraged the public to download AdventureSmart’s trip planning app, which allows users to easily create trip plans and send them to your family and friends. You can learn more about it here.

BC AdventureSmart is also working in tandem with the Revelstoke Snowmobiling Club to get the word out, as well as planning outreach days at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The team will also be in Sun Peaks on Dec. 18 and 20.

Riches said there is currently a strong thirst for outdoor education, and that BC AdventureSmart is responding to COVID times with meetings over Zoom, rather than its typical in-person ones.

You can learn more about times on via the BC AdventureSmart Facebook page (search BC AdventureSmart).