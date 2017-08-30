Bear Safe committee works for certification

Sun Peaks is closer to being Bear Smart Certified because of the work of a municipal committee started last fall.

The group worked with Rhiannon Guerra, WildSafeBC community co-ordinator, and conservation officers to complete a bear hazard assessment, prepare human-bear conflict management plans and implement education for guests and residents through brochures.

Next the committee plans to introduce bylaws regarding bear attractants such as trees.

Guerra said Sun Peaks stands to benefit from the program as a tourist destination that will be able to market itself as environmentally friendly.

Members of the community also have the responsibility to be bear safe.

“How people can help is to learn about the bears we have here, what their biology is and how that works to drive them to find food, shelter, etc. and what our attractants are and how to either remove or manage them,” she said.

She added that garbage is the main attractant and bird feeders and mountain ash trees are also tempting to the animals.

Sun Peaks Resort LLP is creating educational presentations for staff and tours that will be rolled out next summer.

Guerra said the community can help by using promotional tools to further educate anyone in the area, more information will be available at the WildSafeBC tent at Sun Peaks farmers’ markets or visit their website at wildsafebc.com.

