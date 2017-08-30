The best years are ahead – Sun Peaks Aquatics celebrates 20th anniversary

Ski resorts and hot tubs go hand in hand; after a long day on the mountain people want to unwind and relax.

That was Dan Stebner’s thought twenty years ago when he founded Sun Peaks Aquatics. He worked at a pool as a teen but held other jobs before settling on being “the hot

tub guy.”

“I fell in love with it,” he said. “I thought of the future and said ‘I’m going to jump in now and be the hot tub guy.’”

Stebner didn’t let his lack of experience hold him back. When other hot tub repair businesses refused to help him find information he sat down and figured it out himself.

“I might as well figure it out. The end result is you have to provide hot water.”

It wasn’t until five years later, around the time his son was born, that the business could stay open more than just the winter months.

Running a business in a seasonal resort wasn’t easy.

“In the 20 years, 10 per cent of those years were really gainer years. It’s not easy. I give credit to anyone who builds a business up here; there are so many adversities.”

But the challenge was worth it for Stebner. He has grown and made connections in the industry across North America.

He has attended events in the United States, consulted with companies around the continent, and was named Pleatco Perfect Spa Guy in 2013. It was just one of many awards and recognitions he has received since starting at Sun Peaks.

Outside of the business he has built a life in the community. His daughter Theta is the only child born in Sun Peaks, at a home on Burfield Drive, delivered by Stebner and other volunteer firefighters.

He and his children have had the chance to watch the resort and community grow around them.

“It inspires me,” he said. “There’s tons of good people here. The really cool thing is I remember the master plan and Sun Peaks has stuck to it.”

He said he wouldn’t have been able to make it without the team of staff he works alongside. He speaks highly of employees like Bobbie Lyall, who keep the company running.

“It’s certainly not about me,” Stebner said.

Looking forward he wants to pass more responsibility to his team.

“I would like to increase the tech team and work more on the business than in the business,” he said.

He said he expects to see Sun Peaks grow even more and is excited to be involved in it.

“I don’t think I’m where I want to be yet but I think I’m going in the right direction. The next years are going to be wonderful. The best years for Sun Peaks are right ahead of us, the vibe is in the air.”

