Big real estate project comes around again in Steamboat



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. –

A major real estate development in Steamboat Springs first approved at the tail end of the last real estate boom has returned to life with at least a somewhat different vision.

Mark Scully, managing director of Green Courte Partners, says the overall project would have a value of $300 to $400 million.

The Steamboat Today reports that the RiverView project would be located on 4.5 acres along the Yampa River at the eastern end of downtown Steamboat Springs. The rezoning of the planned-unit development approved by the city’s planning commission does not expressly authorize new projects. But if the city council agrees, the newspaper says, the developer could pitch five distinct pieces, including a hotel, to prospective development partners.

The developers said they invested $2 million in improvements on the site in 2008, when they were awarded a development permit for the site. The permit has since lapsed.

In Aspen, real estate sales continue to spur arched eyebrows. The Aspen Times reports the $30 million sale of a 9,600-square-foot house, the most paid since 2015. In broader Pitkin County, six sales of homes have occurred at prices of $10 million and above so far this year.

