Bike trails to receive funding from MEC

Outdoor recreation co-operative supports SPRTA

This September the Enduro Race Series will return to Sun Peaks for the second time.

Last year just over 200 participants took to the lift accessed trails for a weekend of racing and fun.

Brooke Hanson, events manager for Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR), said the event was a success.

“It was great exposure for the resort and brought new people in,” she said. “There was a lot of positive feedback.”

Part of the 2016 racers registration fees were given to the resort to invest in the bike park and trails. Hanson said around $2,000 was raised.

This year popular outdoor recreation company Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) has partnered with Enduro to match the proceeds from registration fees and donate them to local not-for-profit Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association (SPRTA).

Jase Petersen, SPRTA president, said the group was excited for the support, which will go toward their Master Plan Development Fund.

SPRTA’s approximately 20 volunteers have given their time to create, improve and maintain cross country biking trails in the area since 2014.

“We’re very excited,” Petersen said. “With that (MEC) donation and the donation from the Firefighter’s Gala we can start putting it to good use.”

