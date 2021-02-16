Get Out There

Black Like Me film festival now underway

 | February 16, 2021

For $15 viewers can rent all eight films for the remainder of the month plus view a panel discussion taking place on Feb. 26

Black Like MeOutdoor Edition Film Festival poster

Colour the Trails, a group of BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ outdoor enthusiasts who advocate for inclusive representation in outdoor spaces, and Brown Girl Outdoor World, an Ontario-based organization which aims to help women of colour explore the outdoors, present Black Like MeOutdoor Edition Film Festival.

The online festival will only cost viewers $15 on Vimeo, which gives access to all content until the end of the month. 

“We kick off Black History Month with Black Like Me Outdoor Edition. This is a series of eight films, all of them one hour 44 minutes in total duration,” read the website.

The panel discussion will be hosted by Demiesha Dennis of @browngirloutdoorworld on Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

The panel discussion theme will be “Writing Our History” according to an instagram post by Dennis (see above).

“As I think of what ‘Writing Our History’ means to me, I see Community and I hear joy. I see a history cemented by these moments, by this Community that allowed themselves the beauty of experiencing and living in joy.” read Dennis’s post.

See the trailer for the event here, register for the event by clicking here, to learn more about colour the trails visit their website and for more information on Brown Girl Outdoor World, click here.

