Bottle depot gets upgrade from community

Rotary volunteers with the new sea-can. Photo SPIN

After a number of thefts from Sun Peaks’ community bottle depot the program has received an upgrade.

Thanks to collaboration from the community the depot, which collects returnables to support Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks (ASSP) and the Sun Peaks Education Society (SPES), has more than doubled its space and will be more secure.

The Rotary Club of Sun Peaks was given a sea-can shipping container from Meranti Developments which they have placed at the site to expand the storing and sorting capacity.

Jason White of Powder Ventures has also volunteered to complete ground work at the site to move some of the water that currently pools and creates muddy conditions.

Jenny Hawes, SPES president and ASSP program manager, said they noticed bottles were going missing overnight. With the new sea-can and volunteers from the Rotary Club the containers will be locked each night. Only one will remain outside for overnight donations, reducing access for would-be thieves.

“The Sun Peaks Education society and Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks are very grateful for the assistance Rotary has provided us,” Hawes said. “It’s been a really great partnership.”

The community bottle depot is located beside the transfer station on Industrial Way and donations can be dropped off 24/7.