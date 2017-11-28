Bringing pride to the mountains – Rainbow crosswalk and Pride events explored

Meghan Kolodka, a Sun Peaks resident, would like to see more visible support for LGBTQ2S+ people in the community.

She wrote to Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) council in October about the possibility of painting a crosswalk with rainbow colours to show the community is open to all, regardless of gender or sexual preference.

The first permanent rainbow crosswalks in Canada were painted in Vancouver in 2013. Since then they have popped up across the country from Calgary to Victoria, Prince Rupert, Saskatoon and Charlottetown.

This September, Whistler painted two of their own, the first ski resort in the province to

do so.

In Kamloops, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) installed their own in 2013 for

around $1,500.

Then LGBTQ representative for the TRU Student Union Nic Zdunich said the idea was inspired by Vancouver’s crosswalks and a need to show unity and support for the

LGBTQ2S+ community.

Zdunich said he thinks they are important to show support.

“With the way 2017 has panned out, a rainbow crosswalk shows unity and support for minorities that I think is very important.”

Kolodka said she was inspired by the number of crosswalks she saw while travelling in Canada recently and wondered why Sun Peaks doesn’t have one of their own.

In addition to being welcoming Kolodka said it would brighten the village and be attractive to tourists visiting the area from around the world.

SPMRM councillors said they would look into the possibility of having one crosswalk painted in the spring and mentioned the crosswalk leading to the covered bridge would be a

good location.

Mayor Al Raine said he would like to see the community’s schools get involved with

the initiative.

A Pride Committee has also been started in the community to host events, likely beginning next summer. Anyone interested in taking part can contact Cara Karpluk at events@sunpeaksresort.com.

Comments

comments