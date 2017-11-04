Cahilty Creek transforms for winter

Having welcomed guests nearly as long as skiers have been skiing at Sun Peaks, the Cahilty Creek restaurant is undergoing extensive renovations along with a rebrand focusing on local products.

Work began in late September. Everything was torn out to make way for a new space that will include a larger bar featuring 10 new taps for beer, wine and cider, and a new upstairs area which will seat up to 35 people.

Owner Kelly Dye said the space was needed for tour groups in the summer and will also act as an event space. He lit up as he described improving the beverage program, focusing on craft drinks, beers and wines, and a partnership with Okanagan Spirits based in Vernon to provide unique, high quality spirits.

“We want to keep a fun, casual, family atmosphere and add a social house or pub experience,” he said. “What we’re doing now, but elevated.”

Hours of food service will also expand while keeping afternoon specials from 3 to 5 p.m.

Dye has worked alongside a designer and construction team and used his 22 years in the industry to revamp the space which will welcome guests for opening weekend under the name Cahilty Creek Kitchen and Taproom.

He said the investment speaks to his confidence in Sun Peaks.

“The success Sun Peaks has seen in the last couple of years is great,” Dye said. “It’s a good time to get things done. There’s a lot of excitement about Sun Peaks right now.”

Comments

comments