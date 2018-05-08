Calling artists for summer show

Any artists interested in taking part in the first Sun Peaks Art Summit are being asked to submit their applications before the deadline at the end of the month.

The event, hosted by Sun Peaks Rotary Club and Tourism Sun Peaks, will feature artists in the village during the annual Alpine Blossom Festival.

All kinds of art including jewellery, pottery, clothing, woodwork, leather and specialty food or body products is welcome.

Applications are due June 1 and preference will be given to hand crafted and local products.

For more information contact info@rotaryclubofsunpeaks.org.

Comments

comments