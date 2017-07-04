Canada Day Highlights

Sun Peaks hosted a wealth of activities, events and performances over Canada Day weekend, which had the village packed with locals and tourists alike.

Saturday morning started off with around 30 kids and their bikes covered head to toe in red and white parading through the village down to the lift area, where participants were gifted mini Canada flags, tattoos and a kite.

Live music was performed in the Upper Village Plaza across from Morrisey’s Public House, where those enjoying their maritime lobster meal could also enjoy Canadian tunes. The band Stolen performed throughout the weekend.

The Laughing Loggers lumberjack show drew huge crowds who viewed their adrenaline-filled comedy performance. The trio of performers is based in Vancouver but has performed all over Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The show highlighted some stereotypical aspects of Canadian culture, such as when one of the lumberjacks cracked a beer while clinging to the 50 foot tree he had just scaled. The audience was split into two halves, one cheering for the Red River logging camp and the other for the Blue Mountain camp. Both shows of the day drew well over 200 guests.

The Sun Peaks-based show Knights of the Sun held interactive training demos with both children and adults. A number of challengers faced one of the knights for a “clash of arms,” or arm wrestle. Children armed with pool noodles fought the swordsmen, being knighted upon their victory.

The Sun Peaks Stables offered pony rides based near the clocktower.

The winner of the Mountain of Beer & Poutine Cook-off as voted by the participants was the Cahilty Creek Bar & Grill. Cahilty Creek beat out five other local restaurants for the prize.

Canadian icon Nancy Greene Raine joined a large crowd in the clocktower square to sing “Happy Birthday” and serve birthday cake.

At the end of the day, the slope in front of Bento’s Day Lodge was overtaken by thousands of people dressed in their most Canadian outfits. Local singer and songwriter Peter Ernst and the Little Valley Orkestra opened the show with their catchy version of folk rock. Then Canadian rock legends 54.40 took to the stage to entertain with their vast collection of hits.

