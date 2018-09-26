Candidate preview: Ines Popig

Ines Popig and her husband Petr moved to the mountains 20 years ago, looking to retire to a small resort community. Despite little infrastructure there was significant planned investment.

“Sun Peaks offers the opportunity for an active lifestyle in a natural setting right at your doorstep. The plans that were in place in 1996, the natural setting and the potential lifestyle attracted us to Sun Peaks.”

Popig has been involved in Sun Peaks’ local government in some form since 1999 and said she chose to seek council re-election as she would like to see the village evolve into the next stage after experiencing both growth and harder times in the community.

“We are now at the cusp of some significant expansion that will benefit our residents, visitors and business owners.”

Over her eight years as a councillor said she has applied her financial background to help with efficiency and has been proud to always review budgets carefully and support infrastructure without burdening the taxpayer.

She also has important skills from spending 11 years as a trustee in the Sun Peaks Improvement District (prior to the development of the municipality) and participating in the community’s incorporation. .

“The most recent assumption of water and sewer responsibility has required the municipality to take on debt, but at a lower cost to our owners than had it remained with SPR.”

Moving forward she said she believes the community needs to focus on younger residents to help them find well paying jobs and affordable accomodation.

“All of our residents and owners need community space and indoor recreational opportunities. Our children need a permanent school.”

In the future Popig said she would like to see Sun Peaks remain small and friendly but it should become self sustaining.

“We must grow beyond total dependence on tourism by expanding into tournaments, conferences and festivals.”

