Candidate preview: Katheryn Coleman

You may recognize Katheryn Coleman’s friendly face from Bluebird Market or Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, greeting people and chatting with them about their lives.

This fall she will run for municipal council, the first time she has stepped foot into the political world.

Coleman, her husband Scott and two children, moved to Sun Peaks in 2011 after investigating the best place for their family.

She considered running in the last election but decided against it as no other candidates stepped forward and it would trigger an election. This year, though, she decided to go for it.

“My whole life has been serving the public,” she said.

She’s been a member of a volunteer fire department, and worked in various resorts for retail and food and beverage.

She said working at Expo 86 opened her eyes to what is out there.

“It brought me out of my cocoon, I’m more open to hearing diverse perspectives…I’ve been very involved in my communities and also very involved in strata issues so I’m used to being involved in legislative issues,” she said.

Coleman explained her experience in stratas has taught her to see how details apply in a broader way.

“I have the drive and ambition to get into that and learn it and working with a small group of people for a vision.”

That vision for Sun Peaks, she said, is similar to now but expanded.

“Becoming more four seasons and hosting conventions can put us on the world stage,” she said. “Also as a homeowner I’m very aware that expansion like that costs money.”

Other big issues for Coleman are housing for staff and residents, expanding and supporting the school and health centre and having a police presence in Sun Peaks.

She said if elected she would dig into the issues and educate herself. She would also like to see more community involvement and input on council decisions.

“I’m like a broad strokes person. Coming in with promises is very easy but action is where it’s at…I have a very good work ethic and I’m not afraid of learning new things or learning new perspectives and I’m prepared to have mine changed. I’m very open.”

Katheryn can be contacted on her Facebook page here.

