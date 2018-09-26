Candidate preview: Mario Pozza

Mario Pozza has been a councillor in Sun Peaks since the municipality’s inception in 2010.

After moving to Kamloops in 1984 Pozza and his wife Robin bought a lot in Sun Peaks in 1994 and moved in in 1996; they’ve called it home since.

The now retired optometrist has been involved in the community since his move. He began volunteering with the fire department in 1997, becoming the deputy chief, and spent four years with the improvement district before getting involved with Tourism Sun Peaks.

Pozza said he wanted to be more involved in the community when the municipality formed so he ran for council.

He said he thinks sewer and water issues are key as the community moves forward. The municipal utility takeover this year was a big step toward access more funding and ensure development is sustainable.

“I think it was a necessary step, we certainly have more resources to access for funding for major infrastructure which has major costs.”

Pozza said during the current economic upturn it’s important utilities, especially water, can keep up.

“There’s a lot of work there and that’s crucial,” he said. “Sewer, we have some time, but we do have some work to do.

“Specifically in the Burfield Drive area there are some concerns on the capacity of the wastewater system that are primarily due to the higher density population than what the system was created for.”

Pozza added the cost of solutions to this issue will likely need to be borne by the people who are using the service at the higher than expected rates.

Another focus of Pozza is the health centre, something he was closely involved with creating as treasurer of the Sun Peaks Health Association. He’d like to see the centre becoming self sustaining rather than being supported by the health association or taxpayer dollars.

“The fire department has also done extremely well, as well,” he added. “Our fire department has a reputation of being an extremely good fire department with lots of training.”

Pozza said the department has been good for attracting strong individuals to the community and keeping them here.

Also important to Pozza is snow removal, traffic and speed issues, and making a year round road to the east.

Asked why he wanted to run again, he said he likes working with Mayor Al Raine and there are some large projects he would like to help complete or further develop.

“It’s history,” he added. “Been there done that, I know what’s happened, I’ve been there while it happened, I know some of the players…I understand the community and I’ve seen the infrastructure and development.

“I’m a community member who lives here full time…I think I help represent people who want to be here as part of the community. I want development but we have to have the community to support that development, it’s a balance…There needs to be respect for people who live within the community.”

