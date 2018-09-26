Candidate preview: Rob O’Toole



Rob O’Toole is ready to get involved in the community on a whole new level. While the Sun Peaks resident already has experience volunteering and holding positions on various boards he will run for Sun Peaks council this fall.

O’Toole lives in Sun Peaks with his wife Tania and two children. He moved to Sun Peaks for the first time 1997, eventually helping to open Bottom’s Bar & Grill, manage Masa’s Bar + Grill and working at the Nancy Greene Cahilty Hotel and Suites.

They lived in Rayleigh before the mountain, where he volunteered for the parent advisory committee, and Rayleigh Water Works and organized the school lunch program.

Six years ago when the school opened they moved up as a family.

“Instantly when the school opened people started raving,” he said. “We sold in Rayleigh and bought in Sun Peaks…my heart was always in Sun Peaks.

“We moved back to raise our children in that lifestyle, disconnecting more and getting outside.”

Since moving back to Sun Peaks, O’Toole has been involved with the elementary school, helped the Sotheby’s Art Auction and served on the board of the Sun Peaks Education Society.

He said running for council is a next step to be more community minded and to give back more.

“I have a business background, my whole life I’ve been managing other people’s money and that’s essentially what you’re doing on council. I’m fiscally conservative but have a young family and value education at a high level.”

If elected, he would like toward being a voice for young families and those trying to make a life in Sun Peaks and focusing on the housing authority.

“My primary goal would be to see the formation of the housing authority and implementation of the housing authority so the twenty to thirty crowd can see the hope they could afford a home.”

In the future O’Toole said he would love to see a permanent school on the mountain, have some sort of library or community space, more common park space aside from the soccer field and an inclusive community.

Increasing the art scene in the community is also important to the father of two. He said he saw the impact art has first hand when he lived in Tofino.

Additionally, O’Toole said he would like to be a voice for younger people in the community because he lived here in his youth and is connected to children and the young workforce now he understands their struggles and what they need from the community.

“This municipality and council has done amazing work when you consider what they started with…It’s a mountain of work that has been accomplished.”

You can connect with O’Toole through his Facebook page, at the all candidates forum or at an upcoming coffee house event he plans to hold before the election.

