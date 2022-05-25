Cars and pancakes return to Heffley Creek

0 shares











The 12th annual car show, swap meet, breakfast and craft fair is returning this year to the Heffley Creek Hall.

The event, hosted by Heffley Creek Community Recreation Association (HCCRA), will take place June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s a great traditional family event,” said Deb McDougall, HCCRA’s secretary, in an email to SPIN. “We draw about 80 show cars from around the region.”

All cars are welcome to enter the show, including classic, hotrods, vintage, muscle and bikes.

The event also features a full pancake breakfast, priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old.

McDougall said there will also be a craft fair inside the hall, as well as raffles, door prizes and a 50/50 draw. She added organizers are hoping to set up swap meet tables, too.

Drivers get a free pancake breakfast and door prize ticket, and are asked to arrive at around 9:30 a.m. For further information, contact McDougall at [email protected] or 250-578-7525.