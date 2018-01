Anyone considering driving south should carefully consider their travel plans.

After a weekend of heavy snow and winter weather 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla highway from Merritt to Hope.

Environment Canada has issued a warning for the route, stating five to 15 cm fell over the summit last night with an additional 10 cm expected today before the weather system weakens.

Winter tires and/or chains should be used. For updates watch drivebc.ca

