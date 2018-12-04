Celebration of life for Trevor Roberts Dec. 7

A beloved Sun Peaks local has passed away and a celebration of life will be held this week.

Trevor Roberts had lived and worked in Sun Peaks since 1993.

Trevor, born Jan. 11 1947, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and unexpectedly passed away two weeks later on November 30, 2018.

His Children (Kyla, Tyne, and Michael) will host a celebration of life on Friday Dec. 7th at the Hearthstone Lodge in the conference room. They invite everyone who knew Trevor to stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to share their favorite memories and enjoy some of Trevor’s favorite treats

