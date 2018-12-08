Celebration of life for Uli Pahlevan Dec. 10

Uli Pahlevan was born in Germany on September 25 1966 and died in Kamloops on September 17 2018 from complications following a stroke. She was 51 years old.

Uli is survived by the love of her life, Francesco, her mother Erika, her sisters Karin and Suzanne, as well as many friends from around the world. Uli and Francesco met in Cologne and it did not take long for Uli to fall for that handsome movie star. He swooped her off her feet and together they came to Canada where they purchased, rebuilt and operated Meadow Lake Fishing Camp.

Uli was perfect for that pioneer lifestyle. She was a master cook in the kitchen, enjoying fishing and the great outdoor. She could split a cord of wood, knit and sow, play piano and built a log cabin, … so much energy from a pint size lady. She was witty, funny and generous. We will all miss her.

You are invited to celebrate her too short life Monday December 10th at 6pm at Noble Pig in Kamloops and/or Monday January 7th at 6pm at Voyageur Bistro in Sun Peaks.

Please rsvp to meadowlake@xplornet.com

