Chances to purchase original crystal chairs go up for auction

Getting your hands on a piece of Sun Peaks history might prove just as difficult as your first time loading onto the original Crystal triple chair.

The original Crystal Chairlift. Photo SPIN

Ever since the announcement of a new Crystal chairlift, Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) has received a flood of inquiries to purchase a piece of Tod Mountain and Sun Peaks history in the form of the retired chairs. They’ve decided to hold a draw for chances to purchase a chair with the proceeds going to a local charity.

On Nov. 9 SPR will randomly select 80 people who bought entry ballots to buy one of the original 1979 Crystal triple chairs for $350 each.

Entries are $5 each and ballots can be purchased on the Sun Peaks online store anytime before Nov. 8. Participants can buy as many ballots as they want to increase their chances, but are only eligible to purchase one of the 80 chairs.

Winners must be available to pick up their chair on Nov. 13 between 1:00 and 4 p.m. or Nov. 14 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Full terms and conditions can be found on the Sun Peaks online store.