Charges laid in hit and run which killed three Sun Peaks employees

Feyisola (David) Adebowale (left), Oluwatosin Adeojo (Kelvin, centre) and Daniel Okocha (right) were killed in a crash Nov. 3 2019 in Kamloops.

Charges have been laid after a fatal crash last November which claimed the lives of three men who worked at the Coast Sundance Lodge in Sun Peaks.

On Nov. 3, 2019, Kamloops RCMP responded to a collision on 1st Ave. and Battle St. in Kamloops. Daniel Okocha and Feyisola (David) Adebowale died in the collision and Oluwatosin Adeojo (Kelvin) died in hospital nine days later. One person in their vehicle survived.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene without giving assistance or calling for help.

On Sept. 25, 2020, RCMP announced they arrested 31-year-old Reid McKnight of Kamloops and charged him with a variety of offences.

The charges include three counts of dangerous driving causing death, one count of failing to stop at a fatal accident and two firearms allegations regarding improper storage of a firearm.

At the time of the incident last year the young men’s families launched fundraisers for funeral and travel expenses and said they were promising men with big hearts.