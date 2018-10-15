Chasing northern loam: two wheeled trip to the Yukon

Some people in Sun Peaks may not know it, but there’s a thread connecting the Yukon capital of Whitehorse directly to the rowdy trails of our beloved bike park. That thread is local sponsored rider Dylan Sherrard, who grew up in the Yukon before chasing his bike dreams south to Kamloops. Anyone who’s met Dylan knows he’s a passionate individual, but there’s a distinct glow of fondness that creeps into his voice whenever he reminisces about the laidback lifestyle and endless trails of his hometown.

Inspired by Sherrard’s stories, my fiancée Leigh and I decided to head north this summer for a taste of Yukon singletrack. The distance is daunting on a map, but Whitehorse is just a two hour flight from Vancouver or Kelowna with Air North, the Yukon’s signature airline. The service, fares, and even the food (we scored free cheesecake on our flights!) on Air North were all great and, most importantly, our bikes arrived with us undamaged.

Everyone we talked to about riding in the province gave us the same recommendation: stay with Boréale Explorers. As soon as we got there we saw why.

The crew at Boréale live and breathe mountain biking, as evidenced by the multiple shuttle vehicles parked next to their lodge and the yurt-turned-bike shop used to store your rig. Add in stunning backyard vistas, an outdoor hot tub, plenty of lawn games for post ride shenanigans, and a fridge well stocked with local brews and you’ve got the ingredients of an epic base camp for two wheeled exploring. The fact we were treated to a spectacular show of northern lights over the lodge late one night was just the icing on the cake.

Luxurious digs aside, it’s the trails that make or break any bike trip and it’s here that the Yukon really shines. With over 700 km of bike trails in the Whitehorse area alone there’s no shortage of riding options and Boréale hooked us up with local guide Finn to take us straight to the best bits.

Along with seriously shredding on a bike, Finn is the only person I’ve ever met who might be even more stoked on bicycles than Dylan. It must be the way they raise them up north.

Our first stop was Grey Mountain. The ride started right in the heart of Whitehorse, our first few pedal strokes carrying us past the SS Klondike, a preserved paddle steamer, and over the Yukon River. Grey Mountain is crisscrossed with cruisy cross country style trails that serve up sweeping views. The trails El Camino and Southpaw were standouts, offering up flowy descents through the tight trees of the boreal forest.

The rest of our riding was done in the small community of Carcross, a short drive south of Whitehorse. The terrain on Montana Mountain is the stuff mountain biking dreams are made of: soft turns cut into deep loam, with rock slabs as grippy as sandpaper dispersed throughout.

The story behind the trails is amazing too, as most of them were built by the local Carcross/Tagish First Nations youth as part of the Singletrack to Success program. Many of the trails are named for wildlife in the area and have a unique grading system built into the name: the harder the trail, the scarier its namesake animal is.

Wolverine is the must ride trail in Carcross; mazes of wooden skinnies, bridges, and slabs weave through rock gardens at the top before giving way to fast, flowy berms set amongst an epic backdrop. Nares View was another personal favourite.

With several solid days of riding under our belts we still hadn’t even come close to exploring all the trail options on offer, so it was a bittersweet feeling to pull into our new favourite northern watering hole, Winterlong Brewing Co., for a final post-ride pint before the flight home.

As we flew south over the Coastal Mountains we were already dreaming of all the unridden trail we left behind and it won’t be long until the call of the northern loam draws us back to the Yukon again.

