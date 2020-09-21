News

City of Kamloops asks for feedback on climate action plan

 | September 21, 2020
The City of Kamloops wants your input on a community climate action plan.

The plan includes eight “big moves” designed to set the direction for reducing local greenhouse gas emissions and creating a “cleaner, healthier, lower-carbon future.” Some goals include zero-carbon homes and buildings, renewable energy and having fewer cars in the community. 

The policies can be viewed online here and feedback is welcomed online. The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce is also hosting an online event, a roundtable discussion on Sept. 29, which is open to chamber members only. Members can register on their website

Open house discussions will also welcome feedback from residents. They will be hosted at the Kamloops Yacht Club, on Sept. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Oct. 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

