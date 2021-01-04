Come join the SPIN (virtual) book club—Feb. 7

0 shares











SliverStar resident’s memoir is the perfect, inspiring read for these trying times. Plus all the money from sales of the book go towards building schools in Nepal.

Lefkos on her travels.

To help inspire some reading and build community, Sun Peaks Independent News will host our first-ever “book club” on Feb. 7. (We’re also hoping that it will help get you thinking of some meaningful, post-pandemic travel plans of your own.)

We’ll be reading Nepal One Day at a Time, a travel memoir and inspiring story about charity work by SilverStar resident Patti Lefkos.

In it, Lefkos shares her incredible story. After retiring from a fulfilling teaching career, she went to journalism school, wrote award-winning articles, and dedicated herself to building a school in a remote Himalayan village.

SPIN spoke to Lefkos about her inspiring memoir in November. You can read the story here.

When SPIN approached Lefkos about the book club idea, she was all in, suggesting that February will make a great time for it.

“One more angle…is that [the book] is also a LOVE story,” she shared by email. “So many women who go off solo travelling end up with divorce, or they go when a relationship ends. Not for me. My husband and I supported each other all through this and still have a few high altitude treks planned and a plan to build houses in the village.”

At the start of the book club event, Lefkos will share a short presentation, complete with some fantastic photos from Nepal and the village.

Following this, reporter Joel Barde will moderate a short discussion, taking questions from the audience as well as asking some of his own.

It’s going to be a fun time. Organize a group of friends to take part or feel free to join us solo. Everyone is welcome!

Nepal One Day at a Time is available in paperback and in for e-readers on Amazon.

Alternatively, the book can be purchased via directly from Lefkos. You can email her at [email protected]

The cost is $32 ($25 for the book, $7 for postage) to have it directly mailed to you. Lefkos is offering a 20 per cent discount for group of eight or more, so gather your friends.