

Treasured community member and volunteer Paul Sicotte was remembered by friends and family at a memorial service on Dec. 14 at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel & Conference Centre. Sicotte died in Kamloops, B.C. on Dec. 4 as a result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident near his vacation home in Bahia de Los Ángeles, México.

Sicotte was well known in many circles in Sun Peaks and was an avid skier, Nordic skier, mountain biker, motorcyclist and dirtbiker. He also volunteered for the Jack Rabbits kids’ Nordic program through the Sun Peaks Nordic Centre.

Many people penned messages online from across B.C. and Alberta and shared stories at the memorial of him enjoying the mountain and illustrated his joy for life and helping others.

Comments

comments