Community panel live stream this Wednesday











0 shares

First in a series of community panels hosted by SPIN

File photo

Sun Peaks Independent News is hosting our first in a series of community panels in an effort to encourage discussion on local issues and what the fall and winter look like for all of us in this unprecedented year.

The panel will touch on where we’ve been over the last several months as a rural, resort town, but more importantly focus on where we’re headed in the realms of community health and wellness.

Publisher Brandi Schier will host a variety of guests from the community including Dr. Shane Barclay from the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre, Jenny Hawes from the Sun Peaks Education Society, Rob O’Toole from Sun Peaks Community Helps and Bobbe Lyall, owner of Ohana Market & Deli.

The event will be streamed live on Zoom and Facebook on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and will be viewable afterwards on the Sun Peaks News Facebook page. The Zoom event registration can be found here.

Questions can be sent in advance to [email protected].