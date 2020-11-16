Community panel this Tuesday











Winter operations focus of discussion

File photo

A virtual community panel will be hosted by Sun Peaks Independent News (SPIN) this week on Nov. 17.

The event will focus on winter operations with representatives from both Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) and independently owned businesses.

Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for SPR, Tim Foster, sports programs and activities director for SPR and Nathan Cross, manager of Bottoms Bar & Grill will participate to give insight into this coming winter.

The guests will answer questions on what differences guests may notice with winter operations, challenges the pandemic has created for businesses and new regulations to be aware of for the season. The event will be live streamed by SPIN at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook or available to view on Facebook after.