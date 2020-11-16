News

Community panel this Tuesday

 | November 16, 2020

Winter operations focus of discussion

File photo

A virtual community panel will be hosted by Sun Peaks Independent News (SPIN) this week on Nov. 17.

The event will focus on winter operations with representatives from both Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) and independently owned businesses. 

Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for SPR, Tim Foster, sports programs and activities director for SPR and Nathan Cross, manager of Bottoms Bar & Grill will participate to give insight into this coming winter.

The guests will answer questions on what differences guests may notice with winter operations, challenges the pandemic has created for businesses and new regulations to be aware of for the season. The event will be live streamed by SPIN at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook or available to view on Facebook after.

Comments

Don’t stop visiting your family doctor, says committee
 | November 16, 2020
Sun Peaks can expect a 12 per cent reduction in its winter season by 2050 if current trends persist
 | November 16, 2020

Latest Posts

Local golf courses boast strong year
 | November 16, 2020
Ski resort giants take first steps toward new employee housing
 | November 16, 2020
How to Participate in the 2020 Sun Peaks Virtual Gala
 | November 16, 2020
Bottoms puts a Sun Peaks twist on COVID barriers
 | November 16, 2020
shares