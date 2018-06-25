With an empty lot at the end of their street and homemade bike jumps and obstacles lining the road, homeowners on Burfield Dr. decided to work together to create a bike park for children in their neighbourhood.

“We just decided we would build them something that was proper to ride in shoulder season when the bike park isn’t open. And to create something that was aimed at younger kids that would be utilized for run bikes,” said Chris Cooper a Burfield homeowner.

With two community lots along Burfield Dr. one on the east end and one on the west, the owners of the west end lot began discussing what they could do with their empty space.

“Originally the owners of West Burfield, who own that lot jointly, decided we wanted to clean it up and make sure it didn’t become a spot where random vehicles and garbage would be kept,” explained Cooper. “The first step was to clean it up and make it nice, and we sent out an email to all the owners asking if (a) bike trail would be acceptable to them, and everyone really liked the idea.

The park was then constructed by many homeowners with use of equipment donated by Meranti Developments and Powder Ventures Excavations before being turned over to the creative eye of the neighbourhood children.

“I think it will develop and grow and just become better all the time. We hope they take an interest in it and make it their own,” he said.

While the new park is on private property Cooper said it’s for the entire community but users of the park ride at their own risk.

“The intent is that people will respect that it is something that’s been donated by the residents of Burfield and hopefully that will help us to keep the area clean and enjoyable,” said Cooper.

