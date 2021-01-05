News

Coquihalla highway between Hope and Merritt closed overnight, tonight

 | January 5, 2021

Highway 5 will be closed in both directions tonight for avalanche control work

File photo.

According to DriveBC there’s planned avalanche control activity between exit 183 north of Hope and exit 286 one kilometre south of Merritt.

The planned avalanche control will start tonight, Jan 5, at 10 p.m. and will require the highway to be closed in both directions until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Alternative routes are available on highway’s one and three. DriveBC will have their next update on Wednesday at 4 a.m.

For more information and road conditions visit www.drivebc.ca.

