Coquihalla highway between Hope and Merritt closed overnight, tonight

Highway 5 will be closed in both directions tonight for avalanche control work
According to DriveBC there’s planned avalanche control activity between exit 183 north of Hope and exit 286 one kilometre south of Merritt.
The planned avalanche control will start tonight, Jan 5, at 10 p.m. and will require the highway to be closed in both directions until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Heads Up – #BCHwy5 – ⚠Avalanche control road closure planned between Exit 183/Peers Creek Rd [#HopeBC]and Exit 286/#MerrittBC 10 PM Tuesday Jan 5 to 4 AM Wednesday Jan 6. Details: https://t.co/lYXxnL6Urh @EAMOperations @YRBNicola @511Alberta— DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 5, 2021
Alternative routes are available on highway’s one and three. DriveBC will have their next update on Wednesday at 4 a.m.
For more information and road conditions visit www.drivebc.ca.