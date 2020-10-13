Countdown on for homeowners with illegal suites











Municipality implements deadline to legalize suites

Homeowners on Burfield Dr. are being warned to legalize their suites before the deadline. Photo SPIN

Homeowners on Burfield Dr. with suites are being reminded they need to be made legal or face penalties.

In the fall of 2015 SPMRM held a public meeting with the Thompson Nicola Regional District regarding ways to address the issue of suites being built without permission or not to code in the area.

SPMRM recognized the extent of the issue when applications were submitted to rent units nightly, but the units weren’t passing inspection.

In 2017 Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) began hosting meetings with Burfield Dr. homeowners to discuss illegal and unsafe suites on the street. They encouraged owners to come forward to legalize their suites by hiring a code consultant to ensure compliance with fire and life safety standards, applying for a building permit to complete any necessary work and apply for site-specific zoning once complete.

During a Sept. 15 regular council meeting SPMRM staff recommended council set a deadline to conform of Jan. 1, 2022. However after council discussed the deadline, and noted homeowners have had around five years to comply, they agreed to set a deadline for compliance of Oct. 31, 2021.

Any properties with non-conforming suites after that date will be investigated and can face fines of up to $1,000 a day.

The problems on the street, according to SPMRM mayor Al Raine, began long before the municipality was incorporated in 2010 as the street was one of the first in the community.