Crews working to control fire near Vinsulla

A 90 square metre fire broke out around 40 kilometres west of Sun Peaks near Lyons Road in Vinsulla early this afternoon, June 20.

Fire information officer Max Birkner confirmed crews are currently working to bring the fire under control.

Buildings nearby are not threatened by the fire, Birkner said, and firefighting crews are responding alongside two air tankers.

“There is no reason to panic,” Birkner said. “We are working to control it.”

Update as of 3:30 p.m., Birkner said crews continue to fight the fire. A cause has not yet been confirmed.

Updates will be posted online at bcfireinfo.for.gov.bc.ca.

