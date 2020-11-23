Designs by M&J featured in B.C. holiday gift box











Customizable boxes support artists and make great holiday gifts

An example of the ornament box.

If you’re looking to support local creators with your holiday shopping this season look no further than the Artisan Gift Box created by Kamloops artist Keishia Treber.

The three boxes, an ornament box, large artisan holiday box and mini holiday box, are customizable, pre-wrapped and feature creations from local artists. Packages include things like handcrafted earrings, candles, hair accessories, soap, ornaments and cards.

Sun Peaks artists Designs by M&J’s stained glass icicles, which are perfect for holidays or even all winter, are included in the ornament box.

Pickup in Kamloops is free with the code pickupkamloops at checkout.

To guarantee shipping within B.C. and Alta. order by Dec. 10. The boxes and other local creations can be found online here.