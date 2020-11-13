Destination BC presses pause on marketing activity











Provincial agency is taking a two-week hiatus from all marketing activities

File Photo

With COVID-19 cases surging in the province—and particularly in the Fraser Valley Health (FVH) and Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) Regions—the provincial tourism agency is putting the brakes on all of its advertising campaigns.

“Due to the recent restrictions announced by B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer (PHO), and in alignment with the B.C. Provincial Government, Destination BC is pausing all marketing activities, for two weeks, effective Saturday, November 7,” stated a Nov. 12 Destination BC (DBC) email to stakeholders.

“By taking action now, we hope this prevents further or deeper travel restrictions after November 23.”

The agency went on to say it will continue to provide visitor supports and assist businesses and organizations during this period.



It has also created a messaging guide and recommended actions for businesses located both in and outside of the affected health authority regions.

The agency encourages Thompson-Okanagan businesses not to digitally advertise in VCH and FVH, and to encourage people from these areas to comply with provincial health authority recommendations—in other words, not to travel to the Interior.

You can see the suggested DBC produced messaging here. SPIN will have more on this story next week.