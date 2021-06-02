Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality looks to increase development cost charges

0 shares











A photo of the Orient area, where the resort’s newest developments will go. File photo

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) is in the process of increasing its development cost charges (DCCs) to help support building needed community infrastructure related to new developments.

The municipality held a public presentation on the proposed increases on June 1 at 1:30 p.m. It did not receive any comments from the public at the time of the meeting.

Council will review the bylaw again at its June 15 regular council meeting, and open up the floor to the public to comment on the proposed changes at that time as well.

The proposed changes to the DCCs were developed to pay for new infrastructure as well as interest related to major infrastructure projects that are currently being built.

“The interest that was added was for the $6.5 million borrowed for the surface reservoir project and organics removal system, and the $1.026 million for sewer projects,” said Omar Butt, director fo public works for SPMRM, in an email to Sun Peaks Independent News.

Cost estimates were also adjusted for the development of infrastructure related to the PZ4 development, as well as the water line that will connect the new aforementioned surface water reservoir and the water treatment plant located at the platter.

“We also added a pressure reducing valve for Zone 2 Reservoir, which will allow water to move from Zone 3 back down to Zone 2 and the Bella Vista Loop, which loops the waterline from Bella Vista to Lookout Ridge, and provides redundancy in the water system in case of a main leak or break,” said Butt.

The changes would see the following increases:

– Family Residential (bed unit): From $4,223.15 to $4,526.34

– Small multi residential (bed unit): from $4,193.52 to $4,496.71

– Large multi residential (bed uni): From to $4,186.18 to $4,489.37

– Commercial m² (bed unit): From $81.37 to $86.57

– Industrial m² (bed unit): From $45.39 to $48.41

– Institutional m² (bed unit): From $86.52 to $91.98

The changes have already passed their first two readings in council.

“The actual capital cost estimates that we put in the [2020] DCC bylaw have now been exceeded by newer estimates,” explained SPMRM Mayor Al Raine.

“So we’re just raising the DCC bylaw to cover the increase in costs.”