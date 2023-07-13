Devick Lake fire near Sun Peaks under control

Last update, July 14, 8:30 a.m.: The Devick Lake fire is now under control, according to BC Wildfire Service.
Update, July 13, 4 p.m.: Kamloops Fire Centre (KFC) told SPIN there is currently a fire break around the perimeter of the Devick Lake wildfire and an expanded crew of five response personnel, including heavy machinery used to attack the fire. The size has not changed from 1.5 hectares and it is still categorized as out of control.
KFC said there will likely not be further updates today unless there is a significant change in the state of the fire.
Update, July 13, 11:30 a.m.: The Devick Lake wildfire is approximately 12 km. west of Sun Peaks, and there is one personnel on the ground, according to Ayden Coray, media representative from Kamloops Fire Centre (KFC).
A helicopter flew over the site this morning, and while the fire is still deemed out of control, the fire is not spreading.
“They observed no growth overnight, so the retardant from yesterday is holding,” Coray told SPIN.
The next update from KFC is expected around 2 p.m. today.
There is another wildfire west of Sun Peaks that was reported July 12 around 7 p.m. at Devick Lake by BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).
The fire is 1.5 hectares in size and is categorized as out of control, with the suspected cause listed as lightning.
Kamloops Fire Centre will have an update about their response later this morning.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
