Discover Sun Peaks Adventures – Employment Opportunity

By
SPIN
-

Snowshoe Guide – Full time

Required Experience/ Qualifications:  

  • Outdoor guiding experience, winter preferred
  • Good knowledge of snowshoeing and Sun Peaks
  • Proven experience in leading small and large groups of all ages
  • Interpretive skills
  • First aid certification minimum OFA level 1 with CPR
  • Food Safe Level 1
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Proficiency in MS office or equivalent for reporting
  • Outstanding customer service skills

** Must have accommodation in Sun Peaks
Please contact Maria Cannon – info@discoversunpeaks.com

Comments

comments