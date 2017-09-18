Discover Sun Peaks Adventures – Employment Opportunity

Snowshoe Guide – Full time
Required Experience/ Qualifications:
- Outdoor guiding experience, winter preferred
- Good knowledge of snowshoeing and Sun Peaks
- Proven experience in leading small and large groups of all ages
- Interpretive skills
- First aid certification minimum OFA level 1 with CPR
- Food Safe Level 1
- Strong organizational skills
- Proficiency in MS office or equivalent for reporting
- Outstanding customer service skills
** Must have accommodation in Sun Peaks
Please contact Maria Cannon – info@discoversunpeaks.com