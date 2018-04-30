Document seeks to guide short-term rental policy

For the first time anyone looking to rent out their home nightly will have a guiding document to help them through the process, which was adopted after three readings at a council meeting on March 20.

In the last year Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) has made significant changes to policies related to nightly rentals including switching from a rezoning method to issuing three year temporary use permits.

Due to the amount of changes SPMRM staff created the document for potential applicants or the public to use when moving through the process.

The document goes into detail on density of short-term rentals, business licenses, violations and license or permit suspensions, on-site managers and short-term rentals in strata properties.

“We inherited a history of problems,” said Rob Bremner, SPMRM chief administrative officer. “We’ll look at the document one year from now and see what the issues are.”

The document, Policy 15, is available at sunpeaksmunicipality.ca.

