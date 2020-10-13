Don’t miss the 2020 Banff Mountain Film and Book Virtual Fest











0 shares

This year the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival is moving online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what you need to know.

The 45th annual Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, hosted by the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Banff National Park, will take place online from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8 and feature 75 films and 40 events, including guest speakers telling stories about incredible journeys, groundbreaking expeditions and unimaginable feats.

Early bird festival passes can be purchased between Oct. 1 and 15 for $125 per household. Alternatively, viewers can purchase festival passes between Oct. 16 and Nov. 3 for $150. Tickets for single events and screenings will also be made available throughout the festival. Prices will range from $10 to $20 depending on the event.

Passholders will gain exclusive access to content as well as a virtual marketplace where you can browse and buy the latest gear. The festival also will host a daily virtual beer tent that will be held via Zoom where attending special guests will share more stories and answer questions about their films, books and projects.

Highlights of the festival include explorer Børge Ousland, who traversed the Arctic ice cap from Alaska to Norway last year; Bruce Kirkby, a Canadian adventurer whose new book Blue Sky Kingdom is about a low carbon journey from B.C. to the Himalayas; and Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison, who completed the first ski descent of Lhotse in Nepal, the world’s fourth-highest mountain.

Subscribe to their newsletter or for more information including the festival lineup and schedule visit www.banffmountainfestival.ca.