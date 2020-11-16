Don’t stop visiting your family doctor, says committee











A local doctor is encouraging residents to continue to seek out regular medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release from Kamloops’ Community Health Action Committee (CHAC) on Nov. 9, Dr. Chip Bantock, member and Sun Peaks Community Health Centre doctor, said community health care providers are well-equipped to provide services during the pandemic.

“Staying vigilant means staying on top of health issues,” Bantock said. “Contact the office of your nurse practitioner, family doctor, or local walk-in clinic. They have the time and the tools to connect with you by phone, video, or in-person. Don’t let the pandemic nudge you into fear or complacency. Stick with the one who knows you best and continue to go to the hospital for any emergency—it is safe to do so.”

“When you care for yourself, you care for your community. Please protect yourself and those around you by following the guidance of local medical professionals,” Kristi Rintoul, director of community impact for the United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo, added.

At the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre most appointments are being conducted over the phone but in person appointments are available as needed with precautions in place.

For more information or to book an appointment visit their website.

The CHAC is a local committee of stakeholders across a variety of organizations which formed in 2017 to support community health and wellness as well as access to primary health care.