Drive through flu shots a success











0 shares

Remaining doses available through outdoor clinics

Patients were organized in drive thru lanes. Photo Chip Bantock

Sun Peaks’ first drive through flu shot clinic on Oct. 31 has been deemed a success by organizers.

Laura Bantock, executive director of the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre, said the event ran smoothly and no patients experienced adverse reactions.

“It was a great success,” she said. “We have a lot of people to thank for pulling it together.”

Some of the volunteers who pulled the event together. Photo Chip Bantock

The clinic was supported by community volunteers, Sun Peaks Fire Rescue members, Tourism Sun Peaks, Sun Peaks Resort LLP, Ohana Deli & Market, Masa’s Bar + Grill, Cahilty Creek Kitchen + Taproom, Powder Hounds and Bear Country Property Management.

“Everybody did exactly what they should have been doing. People came through with their documentation, they were wearing t-shirts…and they stayed in the holding area for 15 minutes and didn’t leave until they were told they could. It was great.”

She said the lack of any adverse reactions showed the screening of which patients who could get the vaccine in this way worked as planned.

“This was our dress rehearsal for possible participation and delivering the COVID-19 vaccine when we get it. So it was a massive learning experience.

“It gave us a really good visual on how many people we could put in this parking lot with that kind of format.”

Since all of the 1,000 vaccines secured by the clinic were not administered more doses are available in November and December.

The doses are available for any adult with a valid B.C. health care card (not only registered patients) and a vehicle is not required as they will be given outside the clinic.

Once a vaccine is given the patient must wait for 15 minutes to be monitored.

The dates of the outdoor flu clinic are Nov. 12, 19 and 26 and Dec. 2 and 4, all from 2 to 3 p.m.

To book your vaccine call the clinic at 778-644-0635.