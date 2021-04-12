Early season patience promotes long term mountain biking trail sustainability

0 shares











Although Sun Peaks Resort is transitioning from ski season to bike season, some Kamloops trails are ready for rubber

Sunny summer Bachelor Grasslands trails from last year. Photo Jarrett Hofmann

The Kamloops Bike Riders Association (KBRA) wants to encourage patience while wet spring weather continues.

On April 7, the KBRA had several ambassadors out checking trails before an overnight snow storm hit higher elevations in Kamloops which affected the Kenna Cartwright and Peterson Creek Parks, as well as the Pineview, Bachelor and Bike Ranch trail networks.

Before the storm, Cam Marshall from the KBRA said all mentioned areas, except Pineview which remains closed, were riding well but the snow may have changed things.

“Riders still need to be cautious about causing trenching in muddy sections and need to stay clear of those sections,” Marshall said.

Mountain bikers are still encouraged to get out there and have fun, but staying out of the mud in sensitive areas like the Bachelor trails will help maintain the trails for the season ahead.

According to the Kamloops Performance Cycling Centre (KPCC) Facebook page on April 8, the Pineview riding area is still not ready for riders as the trails are saturated and crews are working to get the trails ready for the season. Additionally, the west side of Pineview will remain closed and gates locked until May 1 but the east end could be open as early as this week.

On April 3, KBRA also reported that Tower, Sunnyside, Front Side of Saskatoon, and Cabin Fever were dry and good to go but Cabin Trail and Ridge Run were still a bit muddy in spots.

The KBRA also reminded riders in the Bachelor area the pipeline crossing at the intersection of Lazy Boy, Sidewinder and Cows With Guns has been moved to the west but is still open to trail traffic.

Be extra diligent while riding the trails around Kamloops as some are still a bit muddy and walking your bike may be the best practice.

Check the KPCC and KBRA facebook pages for regular updates on Kamloops mountain biking.