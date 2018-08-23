Election nominations now open

Applications are now open for anyone interested in running in the municipal election this October. Four positions are open, one mayor and three councillors. Nomination packages are available at the municipality’s office in the Kookaburra lodge or on their website.

Nominations will be received from 9 a.m. on Sept. 4 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 14. Nominations must include information such as nominee’s names and details, nominators names and details, which position they are running for, a statement of disclosure of assets, liabilities, income and property and endorsement documents.

To run you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years old or older, a resident of B.C. for at least six months and not disqualified by the Local Government Act.

The election will take place Oct. 20. .

