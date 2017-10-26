Elementary school welcomes new principal

Students of Sun Peaks Elementary school will benefit from a locally based principal working four days a week this school year.

Past principals have been at Sun Peaks as needed with most of their time spent in other schools in the area, but Mike Johnson who started this September, is on the mountain campus for the majority of the week.

Previously the vice principal at Brocklehurst Middle School in Kamloops, it’s Johnson’s first time as principal.

“It’s a totally different job,” he said. “I like this community and I’m pretty excited to be here.”

He has big plans for the school, he said, including seeing more interaction with the larger community.

He pictures the school as a centre for the community to gather around and be

connected to.

“I want to be a hub for the community. I want the school to get involved.”

Johnson is also passionate about getting his students outside whether he is teaching physical education or math. He encourages teachers to do the same with classes regularly moving out of the classroom to take advantage of the school’s mountainside location. As a regular cyclist and telemark skier he said he loves to share his own hobbies with students and connect curriculum to things that interest students.

“In regular classes (at other schools) if you ask who bikes three kids put up their hand, if you ask who skis three kids put up their hand. Here everybody puts up their hand,” he said. “I hope we can use the curriculum around skiing.”

Johnson grew up skiing at Red Mountain. He now lives with his wife Barb and their two sons Brandon and Gavin in Kamloops. The boys grew up skiing on the mountain as soon as they could walk and now ski around 50 days a season.

Johnson’s time spent immersed in resort or outdoors-focused communities has given him experience he wants to apply to the new role. He said he understands the dynamics of the village and appreciates the ski culture.

“Having an understanding of a mountain community helps me,” he said. “Sun Peaks is where I wanted (to work). I didn’t want to go anywhere else. This is where I

want to be.”

